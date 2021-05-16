Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 New Details Coming Later This Year

✖

New information related to Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 should be emerging later this year, but the way in which these new details will come to light is surely not in a way that you would expect. While Square Enix might not be opting to talk about the ensuing sequel in a public format, it could be revealing more of what the next chapter in this saga might have in store within a book of all things.

Later this year in July, a new book entitled Final Fantasy VII Remake Ultimania Plus will be releasing. For the most part, the book is meant to provide more insight into the world of FFVIIR and features a number of pictures, details, and other cool nuggets of info for hardcore fans to ingest. However, this new iteration of the book--which is planned to tie in with the upcoming Intergrade expansion--is also said to contain some "clues" related to the next game in the series.

The FF7R Material Ultimania PLUS is a completely new book with different contents compared to the previously released Ultimanias. Here are full details of what’s inside, including “clues leading to the next game.” Content on Yuffie’s DLC will also be in the book, out July 2021! pic.twitter.com/JqbcipeyoE — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 13, 2021

For now, this is about all we know for certain about what the Ultimania Plus book will have in store. Still, the fact that Square Enix is going to be filling it with hints about where Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 will be taking things in the future is exciting, to say the least.

The only downside is that even if Square Enix does begin to tease Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 a bit more in the future, the game itself is still likely pretty far out from release. On the plus side, the aforementioned Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade expansion is set to launch next month on June 10, exclusively for PS5.

