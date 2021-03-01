Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Will Use More PS5 Features

✖

During PlayStation's State of Play presentation, the company revealed Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade, a PlayStation 5 version of the game that will feature exclusive content focused on Yuffie. While Intergrade will make use of the next-gen console's graphic abilities, fans should temper their expectations when it comes to things like Haptic Feedback and 3D audio. In a new interview with Famitsu (translated by Video Games Chronicle), director Tetsuya Nomura revealed that these types of features shouldn't be expected until the game's follow-up is released. This isn't totally surprising, but it might come as a bit of a disappointment for some PS5 fans.

“In terms of graphics, lighting and textures are the main adjustments [in Intergrade], but environmental effects such as fog have also been added to further enhance the sense of realism and immersion in the world,” Nomura told Famitsu. “As for adaptive triggers, they are partially supported. However, in terms of using all of the features of PlayStation 5, please wait for the next game where we can start from scratch.”

Fans will likely be waiting quite some time for the follow-up to Final Fantasy VII Remake, but Nomura's comments give us an interesting glimpse at what the future might hold. There are a lot of questions regarding the next game, and just how much it might deviate from the original Final Fantasy VII, but fans will have to wait patiently for now. In the meantime, Intergrade will give fans a glimpse at what the PS5 is capable of, and that's exciting enough on its own! Intergrade was easily one of the biggest highlights from the most recent State of Play, and it should give fans some exciting content to tide them over. In addition to the Yuffie content, Intergrade will also feature a camera mode, which Nomura also elaborated on.

“The concept of this mode is different from the camera mode of Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind, so you can’t change your expression or pose. This is just a mode to capture a scene as a memory. There are no requirements to use this mode, so you can start using it right away,” Nomura told Famitsu.

Are you looking forward to the Final Fantasy VII Remake sequel? Were you hoping to see Haptic Feedback and 3D audio in Intergrade? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!