Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Update Shared by Leaker

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released nearly two years ago, yet a follow-up still hasn’t been revealed. According to a new report, the follow-up is indeed in development, and like its predecessor, it will be a PlayStation exclusive, but this time it will be a PS5 exclusive rather than a PS4 exclusive. None of this that noteworthy because many assumed this would be the case. What’s more surprising is its potential release window. Right now, the expectation is that unless it’s delayed, Final Fantasy 16 will release this year. If this happens, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 could follow a year later in 2023. If this is true, it will likely come as a surprise for many, as the first game notoriously had a long development cycle and because the follow-up hasn’t even been revealed yet.

The scuttlebutt comes the way of well-known leaker Nate the Hate, who notes that ultimately, the game’s release depends on the release of Final Fantasy 16. In other words, if Final Fantasy 16 gets delayed to 2023, it will likely delay Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2. The leaker also notes that there will be no PS4 version of the game, which isn’t very surprising considering Final Fantasy 16 is a PS5 exclusive.

The report is capped with a note that Square Enix is pushing its teams to release games quicker. Of course, to do this, ambition or quality typically take backseat. Final Fantasy fans will hope it’s the former.

That said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial and subject to change, but it’s not totally clear where inside information ends and speculation begins. As for the source, they’ve been right in the past, they’ve been wrong in the past, like just about every leaker and industry insider.

At the moment of publishing, Square Enix has addressed any of this scuttlebutt in any capacity. We don’t expect this to change for a wide range of reasons that aren’t salient to this article. However, if this changes, if Square Enix bucks expectations and does provide a comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

