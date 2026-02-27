Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Developer Gives Update on Controversial Decision

The director of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3, Naoki Hamaguchi, has given an update on a controversial decision regarding the third game in the ongoing Square Enix remake series. There is no release date for the third and final installment in the FF7 remake series; however, it is actively in development. And like with previous installments, Hamaguchi and others in leadership positions have had no qualms about talking about the game early. To this end, a recent interview had some interesting insight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new interview comes from Automaton, who recently sat down with Hamaguchi to talk about the upcoming Square Enix game, among other things. In the interview, the director of the game gave a positive update on its development, and touched upon a contentious talking point about the game, which is that it is going to be made on Unreal Engine 4 like previous installments, and will not be upgrading to Unreal Engine 5 like some expected and hoped it would.

Engine Controversy

When asked about technological evolutions coming with the third game, Hamaguchi brought up the Unreal Engine 4 vs. Unreal Engine 5 controversy, noting he was surprised by how much interest the Internet took in confirmation that the former was being used for the game. Adding to this, he suggested that most people aren’t actually aware of the differences between Unreal Engine 4 and Unreal Engine 5, which is true. And for what it is worth, a lot of games have had trouble running on Unreal Engine 5 so far this generation.

Third Game Is Making “Smooth Progress”

Using Unreal Engine 4, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is apparently making “smooth progress,” which is partially down to the fact that it’s now been the same team working on the trilogy for 10 years. Of course, changing engines would have thrown a wrench in all of this, which is another reason not to make the change.

“Having the same staff continuously on the team ensures a clear chain of command and good communication, which directly contributes to development speed and quality. I believe these are the biggest reasons we’ve had such smooth progress,” said the director.

Now, it is important to remember that everything above comes through translation. Sometimes, vital meaning and context are lost in translation, so take it all with a grain of salt. Right now, though, it seems a safe bet that the third game is going to be more of the first two games, and considering how good the first two games are, this likely won’t be a problem for anybody. What fans can expect is a big, unexpected ending.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.