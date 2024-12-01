Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 “Twist” Teased by Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is currently in development following 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 and 2024’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but is obviously years away. To this end, if it releases in 2028, it could very well end up being a PS6 game, or at least a cross-gen release between PS5 and PS6. Despite being a ways off, Square Enix has been talking about it fairly extensively. And to this end it has teased Final Fantasy fans of a “twist” coming with the third game.

The tease specifically comes the way of director Naoki Hamaguchi who noted a big aim with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was to avoid the pitfall of many open-world games, which is a a huge, repetitive open world that uses the same mechanics, with minimal change, in each and every region. To this end, Hamaguchi claims there is rarely anything new to experience from region to region in many open-world games.

“Obviously, there’s a great battle system in Rebirth – and there’s a lot of fun to be had in fighting the various different monsters in each region – but I wanted it to feel like a breath of fresh air when you entered each different region,” said Hamaguchi. “That you feel like there’s something new and exciting to do when you enter a new area. That you can experience something different with the mechanics. That’s why we wanted to put so many different mini-games in, and I feel we really managed to achieve our goal with that. It’s simply a breath of fresh air in an open world (or ‘open field’, as we call it for Rebirth).”

Hamaguchi continued, teasing a twist to come with the third game: “So are we going to continue with this same balance going forward? Have we reached perfection? I think if we did just do the same thing again for the third game in the series, then it wouldn’t really be very new or exciting anymore, “ he says. “I want to add a different twist, rearrange things slightly for the next game, and have a slightly different look to things. We don’t just want to make more of the same, we want to make new and exciting experiences.”

Unfortunately, Hamaguchi does not elaborate what this “different twist” is, but he and the team on the game clearly have something in mind.

