The Final Fantasy 7 Remake is Getting Another Cool PS4 Theme

Starting today, Final Fantasy VII fans can get a gorgeous PlayStation 4 Dynamic Theme featuring Tifa Lockheart. The theme is free with the purchase of two participating Ferrero candy bars. Fans that want a cool new Final Fantasy VII Dynamic Theme without buying candy bars can also get one by simply buying Final Fantasy games. Unlike the Tifa theme, however, this one is a little more complicated, and a lot more expensive. The theme is only for players that digitally purchase Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers and digitally pre-order Final Fantasy VII Remake. For the latter game, both the Standard Edition and Deluxe Digital Edition are eligible.

Players that have already purchased Shadowbringers are eligible for the promotion, so it’s certainly a nice extra, but anyone that doesn’t own the game will have to pay $39.99 for the expansion, plus $19.99 for the base game. Since the giveaway is directly tied to the two Final Fantasy games, the theme actually reflects that fact. The Dynamic Theme switches between Midgar from Final Fantasy VII, and Eulmore from Final Fantasy XIV. The theme also plays the iconic song “Prelude.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the Tifa and Midgar/Eulmore themes, players can snag a free theme just for downloading the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo, which is now available. That particular theme features Cloud, Barret, Aerith, Red XIII, and Tifa. To get the theme, players must simply download the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo by May 11th.

Presenting a PS4 dynamic theme celebrating #FFXIV and #FinalFantasy VII Remake! Players who meet the requirements can download the theme featuring the #FF7R “Prelude” theme and imagery from both titles! 🎵 🖼️ Visit the PlayStation Store: https://t.co/FYrhqi4qPs pic.twitter.com/OgjbkoFnxW — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) March 3, 2020

While players will want to act now to get these themes, it should be noted that none of them will be live until the game’s release date on April 10th. It’s unfortunate that fans will have to wait, but at least they won’t have to longingly stare at all that gorgeous Final Fantasy VII imagery while waiting for the upcoming game to release. In the end, it might just be a good thing.

Do you plan on snagging any of the Final Fantasy VII Remake themes? Which one are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!