Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 Confirms Popular Feature From Rebirth Will Return

The upcoming third installment in Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy has confirmed that a fan-favorite feature seen in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be coming back. By all accounts, FFVII Rebirth has been one of the most popular games released throughout 2024. While its sales have perhaps been a bit softer than expected, the game’s vast open-world, compelling narrative, and action gameplay have been a major hit with fans. Now, it’s known that the eventual final installment in this trilogy will bring back a mini-game from FFVII Rebirth that many suck too many hours into.

During a recent panel at Otakon 2024, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi confirmed that Queen’s Blood will return in the next game in the series. Introduced in FFVII Rebirth, Queen’s Blood is a card game that allows players to create their own deck and rank up to take on stiffer competition. By all accounts, it’s the most popular mini-game featured in Rebirth, so to hear that it will be returning in FFVII Remake Part 3 isn’t a huge shock. When it does come back, though, Hamaguchi says it will be “even better” than what is already seen in Rebirth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are preparing our revamped, even better version of Queen’s Blood for the next series of this title, so please stay tuned!” Hamaguchi said. “I hope to be able to share more in the near future.”

Outside of knowing that Queen’s Blood will be present once again, there’s virtually nothing that we know about Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3. Square Enix has made it clear that it’s already working on the title and that it will again be exclusive to PlayStation platforms. Other than this, though, it’s not known when the game might release, or what its official title will be. These answers will obviously come in due time, but it’s likely that we won’t learn much about the project throughout 2025.

How do you feel about learning that Queen’s Blood will return in Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3? And when do you expect that Part 3 will actually end up seeing the light of day? Let me know for yourself over on social media at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Noisy Pixel]