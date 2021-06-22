Final Fantasy 9 Fans Have Mixed Emotions About the New Animated Series

Earlier today, reports of an animated series based on Final Fantasy IX began to emerge. At this time, information on the series is extremely limited, but we know that it's being co-developed and co-produced by Cyber Group Studios, and it will target kids aged 8 to 13. Production isn't slated to begin until the end of 2021 or the start of 2022, but that hasn't stopped fans from weighing in with their excitement and concerns about the project on social media. Some are worried the subject matter might be too heavy, while others are concerned about the style of animation. Hopefully, the finished product will deliver an engaging experience!

