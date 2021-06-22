Final Fantasy 9 Fans Have Mixed Emotions About the New Animated Series
Earlier today, reports of an animated series based on Final Fantasy IX began to emerge. At this time, information on the series is extremely limited, but we know that it's being co-developed and co-produced by Cyber Group Studios, and it will target kids aged 8 to 13. Production isn't slated to begin until the end of 2021 or the start of 2022, but that hasn't stopped fans from weighing in with their excitement and concerns about the project on social media. Some are worried the subject matter might be too heavy, while others are concerned about the style of animation. Hopefully, the finished product will deliver an engaging experience!
Are you excited about the potential of the Final Fantasy IX series? What do you think of the original game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Final Fantasy IX!
The reports have led to a lot of interest!
prevnext
A Final Fantasy IX animated series is in the works?! Interesting.— Joshua Cercado (@bigheadjosh92) June 21, 2021
Fans really want them to get this right.
prevnext
Final Fantasy IX is one of my all time favorites. All the main characters have some of the best arcs and theming in all of gaming, interesting story till the end, and one of the best side quests in all of final fantasy... So this animated series has me completely worried— Mune 🌟 (@JustWaffles19) June 22, 2021
Some are worried the subject matter might be too heavy...
prevnext
Final Fantasy IX animated series is supposedly going to be aimed at kids for the demographic. At first I was like "cool" for the animated series but... aimed at kids? IX had some pretty heavy subject matter and dark moments. I don't think it works for kids.— Boux (@Bouxkan) June 22, 2021
...while others think kids won't have any trouble with it.
prevnext
If kids can handle the themes of the average adventure cartoon then kids can handle Final Fantasy IX, imo.— Komma (@KommaChameleon) June 21, 2021
That Animation is going to be a big sticking point for some.
prevnext
I'm all for an animated series of Final Fantasy IX, but I'm nothing going to let myself get excited for it until I actually see what the animation style for it will look like, 'cause I'm super finicky about that type of thing.— PlumeOfDusk (@PlumeOfDusk) June 22, 2021
Maybe the game said all it needed to say!
prevnext
Final Fantasy IX already told it's story well in video game form.— Johnny Malloy (@mistercecil) June 22, 2021
Hopefully, both projects will prove enjoyable.
prevnext
There is now an animated series being worked on that's based on Final Fantasy IX. This is on top of the Live Action series based on Final Fantasy XIV.
The next few years are going to be very interesting for this franchise.— Ostas (@OstasAd) June 21, 2021
At the very least, it might get some newcomers to try the game!
prev
Guess I need to play Final Fantasy IX now.— Mediocre Indigo (@MediocreIndigo) June 21, 2021