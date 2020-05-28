Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Gets New Release Date

Square Enix's Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition was originally intended to debut back in January, but after a significant delay, the title finally has a new release date. The game will arrive in North America, Europe, and Japan on August 27th for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles originally released as a Nintendo GameCube exclusive back in 2003. The game was a strong success, spawning a number of additional titles in the spinoff series. Some of those games were received better than others, like Echoes of Time, but the original Crystal Chronicles still holds a special place in the hearts of many gamers. Soon, newcomers will get to see why that is!

While most Final Fantasy games tend to be single-player affairs, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles was developed with multiplayer in mind. Unfortunately, said multiplayer was a bit cumbersome, requiring additional players to join in with a Game Boy Advance and a Link Cable. Naturally, Remastered Edition no longer requires that type of setup, and the game will even support cross-play between the various versions, so players will have a much easier time finding others to adventure with.

That isn't the only enhancement players can expect from the game, however. Remastered Edition should feel true to the original experience, but Square Enix is adding in new voiceovers, music cut from the original game, new player skins, items, and enhanced visuals.

#FinalFantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is bringing enhanced visuals, memorable voiceovers, cross-platform play, and more to #NintendoSwitch, #PS4, iOS and Android on August 27, 2020* *iOS and Android release timing subject to change. pic.twitter.com/a1GH0HI7Pm — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) May 28, 2020

This many years after its first release, it will be interesting to see whether or not newcomers will embrace Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition. While the original sold quite well on GameCube, the title was a bit of a novelty in some ways. The game was the first Final Fantasy title to appear on a Nintendo console in nearly 10 years, and the Game Boy Advance compatibility was still a new, interesting concept that never really panned out.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition is slated to release on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. Square Enix has stated that the mobile versions could still release at a later date, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the newly remastered version of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out the game? Are you a fan of the original Crystal Chronicles? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

