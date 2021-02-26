Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Gameplay Reveals Team-Up Attacks

✖

During Sony's State of Play, Final Fantasy fans had a lot to get excited about, especially if you're a fan of Final Fantasy VII. The biggest reveal of the night went to Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the PS5 version of the game that includes a new episode featuring fan-favorite Yuffie and a new character named Sonon. As fans have dug a bit into the trailer, they've noticed that Yuffie's new chapter introduces a new style of team attacks into the mix. All of your characters can focus on an enemy and team-up, but Yuffie and Sonon go a bit further, as one-shot shows Sonon catching Yuffie and swinging her around before launching her at the enemy.

Another part of that same clip shows Sonon launching her from his staff and then leaping into the air before they both bring down their weapons onto the enemy in grand fashion.

Yup. Sonon is unplayable but her jumping onto his staff, thrown up then both coming down to smash the enemy looks so good. pic.twitter.com/hVvhJ3KkbD — Justin V🍥 (@JusticeVanCho) February 26, 2021

It has fans looking forward to Chapter 2 even more, especially if it fully embraces team-up attacks of this style. Final Fantasy XV implemented team-up attacks like this in a big way, allowing you to choose which ones you wanted to equip, so it seems we might get a Final Fantasy VII Remake style version in Chapter 2.

You can find the official description for Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade below.

"As well as introducing many exciting new enhancements, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE also includes a brand-new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character. In this new adventure, play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra Corporation to steal a powerful materia and restore glory to her homeland. Play alongside new characters and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions, bringing a new perspective to the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE story that cannot be missed."

Those who purchase Integrade on PS5 will get the full game with all the enhancements and Yuffie's new episode. Those who already purchased the game on PS4 can upgrade to PS5 and then purchase the new episode as a standalone download. Both the PS5 upgrade and standalone download will be available for PS5 on June 10th.

Are you excited for Intergrade? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things gaming and Final Fantasy with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!