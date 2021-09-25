Final Fantasy Fans Surprised With New Spin-Off Game

Fans of the Final Fantasy franchise were surprised this week when publisher Square Enix announced that a new spin-off entry in the series would soon be coming to Nintendo Switch. While Final Fantasy as a whole is a series that has its roots in the RPG genre, this new title will instead be going in a wildly different direction and has much more in common with Nintendo’s Mario Kart racing titles.

This new game in question is entitled Chocobo GP and will see a number of characters from Final Fantasy coming together in the form of a kart racer. This game is actually a spiritual successor to Chocobo Racing which was originally released on the first PlayStation console all the way back in 1998. In that same vein, Chocobo GP will feature a number of similar locales and characters that players can control in an attempt to become the best racer in the world of Final Fantasy. And when it comes to playing with friends, the title will also allow for up to 8 players to join in on the Chocobo racing action at a single time.

“Start your engines and get set for a new racing experience, featuring a roster of dozens of your favorite Chocobo characters, complete with their own unique abilities and variants,” says a description of Chocobo GP from Nintendo’s own website. “Equip Magicites and take out the competition as you drift through various familiar courses in online and offline multiplayer modes. Compete in tournaments and become the reigning champion of GP!”

For now, there is still a lot that we don’t know about Chocobo GP, but it’s poised to launch at some point in 2022. When it does release, it will also be arriving exclusively on Nintendo Switch, at least for the time being.

How do you feel about the idea of playing a new kart racer set within the world of Final Fantasy? Is this a game that you might look to pick up for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.