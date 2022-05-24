PlayStation Leaker Teases New PS5 Exclusive for Final Fantasy Fans

✖

A new report from a well-known industry leaker has teased a new PS5 game that Final Fantasy fans, in particular, will be excited to hear more about. PlayStation owns a wide range of studios, including some of the best in the industry, like Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog, and Guerrilla Games. Some of its most compelling exclusives over the years haven't come from PlayStation teams though, but via third-party and second-party deals. During the PS4 generation, these deals provided PlayStation exclusives like Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Bloodborne. So far in the PS5 generation, Sony has been spending plenty of cash to continue this streak, so it should come as no surprise that another game is apparently being locked down.

The report comes the way of Oops Leaks over on Twitter, who relays word that JP Games -- which was formed three years -- is working alongside PlayStation for a game that will likely be a PlayStation console exclusive and revealed at the next proper PlayStation event, whenever that happens. Why is this noteworthy for Final Fantasy fans? Well, because the studio was formed and is helmed by Hajime Tabata, the director most notably behind Final Fantasy XV.

"JP Games formed by Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata has a partnership with Sony for his new project," says Oops Leaks. "The game will most likely be a PS console exclusive that will be revealed at the next PlayStation event."

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report, which, for now, should be taken with a major grain of salt as it not only unofficial, but even if it's accurate, it's subject to change. At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more PlayStation coverage -- including everything between the latest official news and the wildest rumors -- click here.