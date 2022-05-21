Popular PS3 Game Getting Remaster This Year

✖

A popular PS3 game is getting a remaster via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Over the course of the PS3 generation, many great PlayStation IPs got their start, such as Uncharted and The Last Us. Many of these series have lived on through the PS4 and PS5, which is great because the lack of PS3 backward compatibility means they would be stranded otherwise. One of the games, Shatter, isn't as well known as the likes of Uncharted and The Last of Us, but many hardcore PlayStation fans will remember when it was released in 2009 as a PSN-only game to an impressive 86 on Metacritic. A remaster of this game was released by Netflix in 2022, and now this remaster is coming to the aforementioned platforms.

The news comes the way of PikPok, who relayed word that Shatter Remastered Deluxe will release worldwide at the price point of $9.99 sometime this year. When exactly this year, isn't disclosed, but a new trailer did accompany the news.

"Relive the award-winning classic that redefined a genre," reads an official blurb about the remaster. "Shatter returns in stunning 4K resolution running at 120 frames per second, with a modernized user interface, and multiple visual improvements. Re-experience the highly acclaimed original soundtrack, remixed and remastered in 5.1 surround sound. Shatter Remastered Deluxe brings back the brick-breaking action. Travel through 10 distinct worlds and battle nine unique bosses; packed with amazing physics effects, power-ups, and special attacks. Take control of the playing field with the innovative "Suck and Blow" mechanic, altering the game to your benefit and charging up ultimate ability SHARDSTORM."

