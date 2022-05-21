The Last of Us Insider Teases Big New Game

✖

We know Naughty Dog is working on three games, one of which we know is a multiplayer experience for The Last of Us Part 2, or at least that's how it started. According to a new report, the project has become something much larger than initially planned, which perhaps explains why it's been two years since the release of The Last of Us Part 2 yet we haven't seen anything of this mystery project.

The latest rumblings come the way of Jeff Grubb, an industry journalist, insider, and leaker. According to Grubb, the experience Naughty Dog originally envisioned is unlikely to ever release because the project has evolved into a much larger experience. Unfortunately, Grubb doesn't dive into any specifics. All he said is that PlayStation fans should expect more than just The Last of Us Factions or a simple multiplayer update to The Last of Us Part 2.

Grubb isn't the first source to share this information, but he is perhaps the most credible source so far. And for what it's worth, it lines up with the little we've heard, which was that a big portion of Naughty Dog is currently working on what will end up being a standalone Last of Us multiplayer experience.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Everything here is not only unofficial, but even if these vague claims are accurate, they are subject to change as well.

"Even though The Last of Us Part II relishes in making players uncomfortable and reminding them characters can lose everything at a moment's notice, those bleak traits are part of the game's appeal even if the charm's a morbid one," reads a snippet of our official review of The Last of Us Part 2. "It's a monumental effort in storytelling and a model for tales of vengeance and repercussions pushed forward by gratifying gameplay, and while not everything you do will sit right with you, the game never leads players to believe the result would be anything different."

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation progresses, whether courtesy of more information from Grubb or an additional source, or a comment from Naughty Dog or PlayStation.