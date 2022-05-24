PlayStation Plus Subscribers Divided Over Reported Price Hike

By Tyler Fischer

Emerging reports out of Asia have bad news for PlayStation Plus subscribers, or at least PS Plus subscribers who attempted to save money exploiting a loophole involving the new PlayStation Plus. More specifically, over on Reddit, users out of Asia are reporting that after grabbing a subscription to the new PS Plus at a discount and/or after using the stacking method involving PS Now they are being charged an upgrade fee to make up for this discount. In other words, Sony is getting its money back. 

This is especially bad news for those that stacked up on subscriptions for years and years, as it means they've saved no money but now have years and years of subscriptions. As you would expect, this news isn't sitting well with many PlayStation fans, however, some have defended Sony's decision. 

Amplifying the discussion is the fact that both Xbox and Nintendo recently let users exploit this similar loopholes, making PlayStation the outlier, or the apparent outlier, as Sony has not confirmed this is the plan in Asia, let alone wholesale. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. 

