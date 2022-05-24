PlayStation Plus Subscribers Divided Over Reported Price Hike
Emerging reports out of Asia have bad news for PlayStation Plus subscribers, or at least PS Plus subscribers who attempted to save money exploiting a loophole involving the new PlayStation Plus. More specifically, over on Reddit, users out of Asia are reporting that after grabbing a subscription to the new PS Plus at a discount and/or after using the stacking method involving PS Now they are being charged an upgrade fee to make up for this discount. In other words, Sony is getting its money back.
This is especially bad news for those that stacked up on subscriptions for years and years, as it means they've saved no money but now have years and years of subscriptions. As you would expect, this news isn't sitting well with many PlayStation fans, however, some have defended Sony's decision.
Amplifying the discussion is the fact that both Xbox and Nintendo recently let users exploit this similar loopholes, making PlayStation the outlier, or the apparent outlier, as Sony has not confirmed this is the plan in Asia, let alone wholesale. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.
Even Nintendo Didn't Try This
Bruh. Even Nintendo with the Expansion Pack allowed discounts to be used on stacked memberships, and still pay the standard price after.— Jose Ybarra (@EbolaGW) May 24, 2022
Shouldn't Have Cheated the System
So you guys wanted to cheat the system and you’re mad that they prevented you from doing that….. okay— Giovanni Hernandez (@Giovann64687740) May 24, 2022
Another L for PlayStation
Another L for PlayStation— Lx 💫 (@LxFlexx) May 24, 2022
Time to Buy Xbox Game Pass
All these people should buy Xbox and Game Pass. Enough is enough of the nickel and diming from Playstation.— L8R Gamer (@L8RGamer) May 24, 2022
Absolutely Terrible
This absolutely terrible, hopefully it’s just unintentional mistake..— Zer0 (@Ul_711) May 24, 2022
For the Payers
For the payers— marlis (@marlisjun) May 24, 2022
GreedyStation
GreedyStation again unfortunately. Hopefully this was a mistake and if not, blows up in their face as usual.— MicahChips (@CrispsShot) May 24, 2022
Anti-Consumer
This is 💯 anti consumer. I disagree with much on the criticism on $70 games or the occasional charge for an upgrade. But to take away what people saved if they wanna upgrade to a higher tier is an insult. You shouldn’t be punished for having seeked out a better deal.— Marc (@MarcTech1996) May 24, 2022
You Have to Pay
I don't understand why people are so bent out of shape. They are complaining because they want the "new thing" and have to pay for it to get it.— Kevin Burns (@torgojones) May 24, 2022
Closing Up Loopholes Is Not Anti-Consumer
Why are gamers complaining they can't screw over a company and abuse loopholes?— An Ordinary Cat (@TrueShamisen) May 24, 2022