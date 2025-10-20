Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 Will Make a Big Change From Rebirth (And It’s For the Better)

The director of the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 has confirmed that the final entry in the trilogy will be making a pretty big departure when compared to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Currently, there’s still very little that we know about FF VII Remake Part 3, which is perhaps most notably seen by the fact that the game doesn’t even have an official title just yet. Despite this, those at Square Enix continue to talk somewhat openly about the project and have now revealed one big tweak that will be made to the game.

In a new conversation with ScreenRant, Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy director Naoki Hamaguchi indicated that Part 3 is going to be shorter when compared to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. While Rebirth was praised by many fans around the globe, it was also considerably longer when compared to Final Fantasy VII Remake. This length proved to be a bit divisive, as some preferred the 30 to 35 hour runtime of the first installment. With this in mind, Hamaguchi indicated that the final chapter of this series will be scaled back just a bit, even though he himself doesn’t agree that Rebirth felt bloated.

“Regarding time management in certain sections, especially in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, I honestly don’t believe that they were longer than necessary,” Hamaguchi said. “I feel like nowadays, players just have too much to do and too much to play; so they often feel the urge that something has to be concluded quickly. As we work on the conclusion to the trilogy, we are striking a balance on how story arcs are told and spread out so as to ensure that the game feels a bit more concise.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 Being Shorter Is a Good Thing

While some might think the idea of a more “concise” Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 is a bad thing, I think this is actually a huge positive for the upcoming sequel. As good as Rebirth was, it definitely felt drawn out at times, which hurt the game’s overall pacing. Average playthroughs of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth are almost 20 hours longer when compared to Final Fantasy VII Remake. As such, if Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 ends up being closer in runtime to the first title, I think that will make for a better conclusion to the trilogy.

For now, we still don’t know when Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 will arrive, but a launch in 2027 or 2028 is widely anticipated by most. Whenever it releases, it should again be initially exclusive to PlayStation platforms, but it will also come to Nintendo, Xbox, and PC hardware in due time as well.

