Three More ‘Final Fantasy’ Games Become Xbox One Backwards Compatible

One aspect of the Xbox One that many players love is the ability to play older games on the new system. When the backwards compatibility program was first unveiled back in 2015, many 360 owners were excited to know that the beloved games they already owned could be carried over into the new generation.

Each month the list continues to grow with popular franchises such as the Mass Effect Trilogy, Red Dead, Batman, Dragon Age, and more. Now, three more Final Fantasy titles are making their way over into this generation, joined by several other previously announced favorites from the franchise.

Confirmed today during the X018 event, Microsoft announced that Final Fantasy 13, Final Fantasy 13-2, and Final Fantasy 13: Lightning Returns are joining the previously announced Worlds of Final Fantasy Maxima, Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 9, Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster, and Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age. With the Final Fantasy VII remake seemingly in limbo, this is a nice little jaunt of news while long-time fans anxiously await any new tid-bit of progress.

How it works is players can take their old 360 discs and put it into the Xbox One. The system will read it and update the title just like any other game. Unlike the PlayStation 4, you aren’t expected to re-pay for a game you already own. No longer have the disc or see an older title that you never picked up? A digital version of the game will be available for purchase in the Microsoft store.

With over 500 titles available on this generation’s platform thanks to this feature, including several original Xbox titles, the bridge between generations is smaller than ever. Not to mention for those that have the Xbox One X, there’s an entirely different feature that enhances certain games when they enter the backwards compatibility list.

