Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Release Date Delayed

Alongside an official launch trailer, Square Enix has delayed the release date of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker on all platforms, which is to say PC, PS4, and PS5. Originally scheduled to release worldwide on November 23, the expansion will now hit on December 7, with early access going live four days earlier on December 3. In other words, the game has been delayed exactly two weeks.

Word of the delay comes the way of Producer & Director, Naoki Yoshida, who issues a long statement about the news, which notes that the game being delayed is his fault and after Yoshida’s desire to improve the quality of the content just a bit further kicked in.

“I am incredibly sorry to share this so close to launch, but I have decided to postpone the release of Endwalker,” said Yoshida. “The original release date was scheduled for Tuesday, November 23, 2021, but I have decided to delay the release by two weeks. As such, the expansion pack will now be released on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. There are several reasons for the postponement, but as I’m the one overseeing all aspects of the title as the head of the project, the responsibility falls solely on me. Allow me to convey my sincerest apologies to our players, our Warriors of Light around the world who have been looking so forward to the release of Endwalker. I am truly sorry.”

As noted, the statement is much longer than this and goes into further detail on why the game is being delayed. As noted, it’s pretty standard stuff, but if you’re interested in reading more, you can do so here.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is set to release worldwide on December 7 via the PC, PS4, and PS5. Below, you can read more about it, courtesy of an official blurb:

“Endwalker features the climax of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, in which Warriors of Light will encounter an even greater calamity than ever before as they travel to the far reaches of Hydaelyn and even to the moon. In addition to bringing the long-running story arc that began with A Realm Reborn to its conclusion, Endwalker will mark a new beginning for the beloved MMO, setting the stage for new adventures that longtime fans and new players can enjoy together.”