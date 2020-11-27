New Final Fantasy XIV Update Adding an Explorer Mode and Much More

✖

Square Enix just shared a ton of information about the next Final Fantasy XIV update on Friday with the “Futures Rewritten” update now scheduled to release on December 8th. Patch 5.4 will bring with it everything from a new story to embark on to additional dungeons for players to test themselves in. For those who want to get a better look at the world and capture some impressive screenshots in the process, Square Enix is also adding a new “Explorer Mode” to the game.

This Explorer Mode is one we’ve heard about in the past and is a feature players are particularly interested in now that its release is almost here. Through this feature, players are able to explore dungeons that they’ve already completed without having to worry about encountering enemies. This means you can get a better look at any lore-related details you had to rush past in a dungeon, and you’ll still be able to use things like mounts, minions, and related actions so that you can strike the right poses for your screenshots.

Ever wanted to capture yourself in cool limit break poses but never had the chance to? WELL LOOK NO FURTHER 👇 You'll be able to prompt them in the new Explorer Mode soon! 📸✨#FFXIV pic.twitter.com/XNyGKof9DU — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) November 27, 2020

The gameplay above was part of Square Enix’s presentation for the patch and showed some of what the Explorer Mode will look like. While in an area that’s free of anything other than what the player wanted there, the presenters are able to use different abilities and capture different angles of the characters without having to worry about anything interrupting the shot.

That mode is just one of several features included in the update. You can see much more of what’s included in Futures Rewritten through the preview offered in the trailer above. Square Enix also opened up a site for the update itself that included the list of features below with the obligatory “and more” attached to the end to show that this list is in no way the extent of what’s coming.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.4 Features

Main Scenario Quests

Eden's Promise Raids

New Dungeon - Matoya's Relict

Chronicles of a New Era - The Sorrow of Werlyt

New Trial - Castrum Marinum

Save the Queen - Past to Rest

New Large-scale Battle - Delubrum Reginae

Blue Mage Update

Ishgardian Restoration Updates

New Unreal Trial

Skysteel Tool Update

Treasure Hunt Update

Ocean Fishing Update

Triple Triad Update

Doman Mahjong Update

Explorer Mode

Performance Update

New Game+ Update

Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 5.4 is scheduled to release on December 8th.