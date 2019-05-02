Final Fantasy XIV’s Heavensward Expansion Now Available For Free

It’s been nearly nine years since Final Fantasy XIV arrived, but the MMORPG has seemingly been going strong ever since, providing players with plenty to do. One of the ways Square Enix has been keeping the title interesting is through expansions. Speaking of which, the studio has announced that they one such expansion, Heavensward, is now available for free to those who play Final Fantasy XIV, but it will only be free for a limited time, so it’s best to grab it sooner than later.

In a press release from Square Enix, it was noted that all Starter Edition owners can grab Heavensward right now at no additional cost. However, it will only remain free until June 27th, which is plenty of time for players to get in on the popular expansion’s action. “Originally released in 2015, Heavensward picks up immediately following the events of A Realm Reborn,” reads the description. “It tells the story of the Warrior of Light as he journeys to Ishgard, a city-state mired in the Dragonsong War, a thousand-year conflict with the dragons of the Dravanian Horde.

“Players will get access to sprawling new areas, flying mounts, three additional jobs (Dark Knight, Astrologian, and Machinist), an additional playable race (the Au Ra), and more. In addition, those who take advantage of the offer will gain access to all the additional content that was introduced during the Heavensward patch series, including an array of dungeons, trials, raids, quests and more.”

Final Fantasy XIV is currently available on Mac, PC, and PlayStation 4. You can find out more on the popular Heavensward expansion right here. As for what’s next in the game, the Shadowbringers expansion is set to debut on July 2nd. More information on that can be found here.

