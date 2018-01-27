PSA: Final Fantasy XV/Assassin’s Creed Crossover Event Ends Soon

For those that have yet to experience the weirdly satisfying Final Fantasy XV x Assassin’s Creed Origins event going on now, there’s still time to get your hardcore parkour on in the latest title with Noctis and his crew of boy band badasses.

Take a leap of faith and check out the #FFXV @assassinscreed Festival for FREE before it barrels out of the PS/Xbox store on 31st January!

— Final Fantasy XV (@FFXVEN) January 26, 2018

The event is still ongoing but only has a few more days left! It officially ends on January 31st, so if you haven’t checked it out yet and you’re a fan of the latest Final Fantasy: Go,go, go!

As far as the event itself:

“The tales of a mythical hero who fought to resist the shackles of oppression date back generations in Lestallum, where a festival is held in honor of the lore. As an avid fan of the spirit this local legend inspired, Noctis drags his friends along to take part in the festivities, but he also encounters a few unexpected guests.

The Assassin’s Festival will have some additional themed items and features, including another outfit from Assassin’s Creed, along with abilities that enable Noctis to explore more like an Assassin and even use some of the Assassins’ more well-known abilities.”

The incredibly enjoyable event will end at the same time the new patch goes live after experiencing one delay already. For a preview of what’s to come with patch 1.21:

Conclusion of the Assassin’s Festival.

Inclusion of a new training partner (Aranea Highwind) at camp.

Implementation of a standby option at camp.

Addition of new items at Alessio’s trading post in Altissia.

Introduction of new drills to the tutorial.

Various bug fixes.

The full list of fixes and additions will become available once the update has successfully been added, but for now players can look forward to the wrap of one event in preparation for whatever it is Square Enix has in store next! It’ll be also interesting to see what new items await at the trading post in Altissia.