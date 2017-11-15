Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer Expansion Launches Today With Epic Trailer

Final Fantasy XV‘s long-awaited multiplayer expansion is finally live. In Comrades, players will be able to band together to work through some brand-new story content that takes place after the events of chapter 13. You and your friends will assume the roles of the last surviving remnant of the Kingsglaive, fighting to restore light to the world during Noctis’s absence. Check out the stunning new launch trailer above!

“In Comrades, players can create and customize their own avatar and partake in epic quests in a world engulfed by darkness. As members of the Kingsglaive, players will equip royal sigils that grant special powers from the rulers of old, strategize with one another and create a balanced team in battles against formidable foes and beasts. In addition to multiplayer quests, players can experience the story unfold in a thorough single-player campaign. By using the base of operations in Lestallum, the player can undertake a variety of exciting quests and encounter familiar faces.”

If you purchased the season pass for Final Fantasy XV, then Comrades is already yours, and you can download it right now. If you own the base version of the game, then you’ll have to shell out $19.99 for this new multiplayer mode. If you played a ton of Final Fantasy XV right out of the gate, then you’re probably needing something to shake things up right about now, and being able to dive into an epic, story-driven, monster-slaying adventure with a few of your closest friends sounds like it’s worth 20 bucks.

It’s also worth noting that once you purchase (or download) Comrades, you will need a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription in order to play, so make sure you’re all renewed for the season. With Black Friday around the corner, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to grab some cheap PS Plus of XBL Gold time.