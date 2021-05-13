New Fire Emblem Rumor Has Nintendo Fans Excited

✖

A new Fire Emblem rumor has fans of the strategy franchise on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite excited. It's been nearly two years since the release of Fire Emblem Three Houses. Despite this, there's been no word of a new Fire Emblem game. That said, according to a new rumor, there's a new game in development and it may be announced next month and even release later this year.

According to a new report from Nintendo insider and leaker Zippo, there's a new Fire Emblem game in development at Intelligent Systems, the team behind the series. What this game is, Zippo doesn't know exactly but notes it's nearing completion.

"From what I've heard, Intelligent Systems has been working on a Fire Emblem title that they're developing separately from Three Houses on their own that is very close to nearing completion," said Zippo.

The report continues mentioning the possibility that this may be a remake of the Japan-only Super Famicon title, Genealogy of the Holy War. Adding to this, Zippo reiterates that the game is "nearly complete," and thus an E3 2021 announcement next month is likely.

Unfortunately, this is where the report ends. There are no additional details and no word of the next mainline Fire Emblem game, which is presumably in some form of development, whether it's full-on production or just pre-production.

Whatever the case, it's important to remember that what is here needs to be taken with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past, nothing here is official. Further, it's subject to change.

Elsewhere in the report, Zippo relays an update on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which includes word of a release window. They also relay word of a new Donkey Kong game and Mario Kart 9, which is apparently not very far away from releasing.

For more coverage on all things Fire Emblem, Nintendo, and Nintendo Switch -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links right below: