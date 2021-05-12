Nintendo Switch Gets a $10 Calculator App

✖

The Nintendo Switch now has a dedicated calculator app, a welcome addition for anyone who finds themselves needing to complete some math problems between Super Smash Bros. Ultimate matches. It’s not too unusual of an app to see added to the Nintendo eShop, but what’s more puzzling is the price. The calculator costs $10, and from the looks of it, it doesn’t do anything different from what you’d expect it’d be capable of.

Nintendo’s site for its marketplace and the Nintendo eShop on the Switch show off the calculator app in all its splendor. The app, aptly called “Calculator,” closely resembles pretty much every other calculator app like the ones available on smartphones and other devices. If you’re looking for some kind of secret hidden within the app, the description of it indicates it’s a pretty run-of-the-mill calculator with nothing to hide.

“A scientific calculator with a clear easy-to-read multi-line display, which should help with those not-so-easy-to-do maths problems,” the listing on the Nintendo site said. “Calculator has an appealing modern and practical design, sure to be popular with all students and engineers.”

Again, it’s not unusual to see this sort of app on the Switch. It’s not the first time that Nintendo has offered this kind of app either since a similar one was released in the eShop nearly 10 years ago for mathematicians to use. The listing's gone, but the evidence remains via the tweet below. This new app being $10 is a head-scratcher though since people can get the same thing for free from any nearby mobile device or on a computer.

Download the new Calculator on Nintendo eShop or Nintendo DSiWare and you’ll have major math power at your fingertips. https://t.co/ILchnIt — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 25, 2011

If you’re looking to spend your money on something in the Nintendo eShop anyway, we’ve got a couple of better suggestions for you than a calculator. Nintendo’s running one of its sales right now that’s discounted a couple of games by quite a bit so that they’re all priced at $1.99. That means that even after tax, you’ll be able to get all three for the same price as a calculator. You can check out the games here to see if they look more appealing than math.