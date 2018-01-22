Save 31% on the ‘Fire Emblem Warriors’ Special Edition for the Nintendo Switch

The special edition of Fire Emblem Warriors for the Nintendo Switch just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon. For a limited time you can get it for $55.15, which is a whopping 31% off the list price.

To put that into perspective, the standard game will cost you $59.99 alone in most places – though Amazon has the download code on sale for $43.99 at the moment. If you’ve been thinking about getting the game, you might as well go for the special edition at this price. The list of features includes:

• This special edition comes with the Nintendo Switch game, plus three CDs with music from the game

• Fans will also receive character art cards on 5-by-7-inch premium card stock, and a slip case to hold the cards

• Finally, the special edition will come with a dual-sided poster showing the first Fire Emblem games the characters appeared in.

• One side of the poster will be in English, while the other will be in Japanese. The special edition goes on sale Oct. 20 at a suggested retail price of $79.99

• Clash with legions of soldiers and fierce monsters as Marth, Xander, Corrin, and other Fire Emblem warriors by unleashing over-the-top-powerful Dynasty Warriors-style moves.

• Take control of characters with distinct attacks, issue strategic commands, pair up warriors for stunning moves, and more in an epic tactical action game from the Yule Warriors team

