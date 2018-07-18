First Sega Ages Nintendo Switch Games Confirmed For Release Next Month

In case you missed the news earlier this year, Sega is adding to the classic gaming fray on Nintendo Switch with its Sega Ages lineup, which includes a number of favorites from the Sega Genesis and Master System consoles as well as other possible systems. And while a majority of that line-up doesn’t have a release date yet, we do know when we’ll be able to play the first two games in this series.

A post from Japanese Nintendo has confirmed that Genesis favorites Sonic the Hedgehog and Thunder Force IV will make their way to the Nintendo Switch this August in Japan. The games will be priced at 999 yen each (around $8.50 in U.S. funds) and will be followed by other releases down the line including Alex Kidd In Miracle World, Phantasy Star and others.

That’s about all we know thus far, as the games haven’t even been given a U.S. release date yet. But knowing Sega, it probably won’t be too long until they’re translated over to our market.

Players may be enjoying Sonic Mania Plus at the moment (as well they should be, since it’s amazing), the original Sonic the Hedgehog will be quite the trip back in time. The game initially launched on the Sega Genesis in the early 90’s and became an immediate success, inspiring a number of sequels and spin-offs over the years. No doubt players will be thrilled to return to its 16-bit roots.

As for Thunder Force IV, the game was released in the U.S. under the name Lightening Force and became an instant cult favorite, though it didn’t quite sell as well as other games in the series (like Thunder Force V). That said, it still fit right in with the other shooter games on the system and it should no doubt find its fair share of fans on the Switch.

We’ll let you know once Sega confirms a release date for these games in the U.S., but don’t forget that you can also register a Japanese account on your Switch (it’s easy and simple to do) if you want to download the games that way. With a Sonic the Hedgehog panel taking place at San Diego Comic-Con this week though, we might get an announcement sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, hey, Sega, are you taking requests? A Jet Set Radio port to Nintendo Switch would be lovely.