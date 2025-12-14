First Two Xbox Game Pass Games Confirmed for January 2026

Xbox Game Pass is already laying the groundwork for 2026, with the first two games officially confirmed for the service’s January lineup. While Microsoft has not revealed the full list just yet, these early announcements give subscribers a clear idea of the kinds of experiences that will be arriving to kick off the year across console and PC.

Rather than leading with a massive blockbuster, January’s first confirmed titles highlight variety and scope. One game leans heavily into narrative-driven exploration, while the other offers a slower, systems-focused strategy experience. Together, they suggest a month that is more about depth and discovery than headline-grabbing releases, at least for now.

Confirmed January 2026 Xbox Game Pass Games

January’s first confirmed Xbox Game Pass titles offer two very different experiences to start the year. From a story-driven sci-fi adventure to a more methodical strategy game, the early lineup highlights the variety subscribers can expect before the rest of the month’s additions are revealed.

MIO: Memories In Orbit (Console and PC, January 20)

Courtesy of Douze Dixièmes



MIO: Memories In Orbit is a sci-fi Metroidvania that places you in control of an android exploring a vast, abandoned space vessel. The ship, once a technological ark, has fallen into disrepair and is now overrun by corrupted machines. You will move through interconnected environments and unlock new traversal and combat abilities while slowly uncovering the mystry of what went wrong aboard the Vessel.

The game places a strong emphasis on atmosphere and environmental storytelling, pairing fast, fluid movement with deliberate exploration. For Game Pass subscribers, it represents a focused single-player experience that can be enjoyed at your own pace, whether that means diving in for long sessions or chipping away between other releases. If you’re looking to give this one a shot, there is a demo available currently on Steam and on the Xbox platform.

Nova Roma (PC, January 22)

Courtesy of Lion Shield

Nova Roma offers a completely different experience, shifting the focus to mass city-building and long-term planning. Set during the rise of a Roman settlement, the game tasks you with managing resources and expanding infrastructure, all the while keeping citizens satisfied as your city cultivates. Decisions impact everything from the economy to religion, requiring careful balance to ensure steady progress.

Unlike action-heavy titles, Nova Roma is designed for players who enjoy thinking several steps ahead. It is a slower, more deliberate game that rewards patience, making it a natural fit for PC players who enjoy strategy and management-focused games. The game already has a demo available on Steam if you’re interested in trying it early.

What This Means for Game Pass in January

These first two confirmations suggest January 2026 will begin with a measured approach for Xbox Game Pass. Instead of opening the year with a major AAA launch, Microsoft appears to be emphasizing distinct, well-defined experiences that cater to different segments of its audience.

The mix of console and PC availability also continues a familiar Game Pass trend. With MIO: Memories In Orbit available across both platforms and Nova Roma arriving exclusively on PC, the service maintains its platform balance while giving subscribers multiple ways to engage. As always, more announcements are expected closer to launch, and these early reveals are likely just the beginning of January’s full Game Pass lineup.

