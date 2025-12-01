Xbox Game Pass Just Added Its Final Big Game of 2025

Xbox Game Pass just added what is shaping up to be its final major title of 2025. By all accounts, 2025 has been incredibly strong for Game Pass, especially when it comes to day-one additions to the service. Games like Ninja Gaiden 4, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, DOOM: The Dark Ages, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 have all landed on Xbox Game Pass the moment that they released, making this arguably the biggest year that the subscription platform has seen so far. And while new arrivals on Game Pass are expected to wind down in the days and weeks to come, that hasn’t stopped one of the most noteworthy games of December from dropping now.

As of today, Marvel Cosmic Invasion has been released and has immediately become accessible through Xbox Game Pass. Developed by Tribute Games, Marvel Cosmic Invasion is an old-school beat ’em up game that is quite similar to the studio’s last venture, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Rather than centering around the cast of TMNT, though, Cosmic Invasion lets players control a variety of different Marvel characters like Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Venom, and Silver Surfer as they look to thwart the villainous Annihilus. While the game is available for virtually all platforms, those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can play it on either Xbox consoles or PC as part of their membership.

Personally speaking, I’ve already played through the entirety of Marvel Cosmic Invasion and loved every minute of it. Not only is it fantastic for fans of Marvel, but it’s an excellent co-op/multiplayer game, specifically for those looking to play on the same couch with a friend or family member. And since it only takes a couple of hours to beat, this is the perfect bite-sized experience that Game Pass members are surely looking for.

While Marvel Cosmic Invasion is currently poised to be the last substantial title on Xbox Game Pass in 2025, there’s always the chance that Microsoft could have some more surprises up its sleeve. The full slate of arrivals on Game Pass for December has yet to be unveiled, but it’s unlikely that anything else that joins the platform this month will be bigger than Cosmic Invasion. As such, be sure to download this new Game Pass game today and give it a whirl for yourself.

