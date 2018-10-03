‘Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise’ Launch Trailer Reminds You That You’re Already Dead

Today’s a pretty epic day for game releases, with Forza Horizon 4 and Mega Man 11 available for play. But there’s also something that anime fans can enjoy, as Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise has made its worldwide debut. And the game’s launch trailer lets you know just what kind of havoc you can get into with the latest from the team behind the Yakuza series.

Sega’s trailer introduces us to Kenshiro, who finds himself under attack by his rival Shin. His fiance, Yuria, is taken from him, putting him on a vengeful mission to get her back and put down his adversaries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What follows is some gameplay footage from the release, showing Kenshiro in action as he pounds enemies into oblivion with a number of finishing moves. We also get a good look at Eden and the trouble that lurks both inside and outside of the city, as well as a number of Kenshiro’s head-bursting techniques.

The game has a lot of blood, but, honestly, Fist of the North Star fans wouldn’t have it any other way, right? And the tone is just about perfect for fans of the anime series, with a whole lot of slick battling and explosions, as well as some beautifully detailed visuals. We also get a good look at other characters within the anime’s world, including Targa and Raoh the Ken-Oh, amongst many others.

And, of course, we get a peek at some secret techniques that will allow Kenshiro to clean house with even more efficiency, as enemies blow up around him and collapse around his feet.

If this trailer doesn’t get you excited to play Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise, then more than likely, you’re already dead. Don’t forget that there’s also a demo for you to check out, in case you want to try before you buy. It’s jam packed with hours of activities, and pretty generous over the usual short demos we’re offered.

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise is available now for PlayStation 4. We definitely recommend checking it out, especially if you’re the type that can make heads explode.