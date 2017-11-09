Five Games You Should Pick Up Alongside Your New Xbox One X System

So, in case you missed it or have been asleep for the past few months (or just buried in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – hey, it happens), the Xbox One X is hitting store shelves at various retailers tonight. It brings an unprecedented amount of power that hasn’t been seen in game consoles yet, and promises to make a majority of the games played on it look better than ever in 4K.

But if you’re picking up a system tonight, you’re probably wondering – what games would be best for my system? Well, it really depends on what you like playing, but we’ve got a few recommendations of what games you can get alongside your system to take advantage of your hardware. Your tastes may vary, of course, but each of these games deliver a stellar experience that shouldn’t be missed.

Gears of War 4

One of last year’s best action games is a shining example of refined Xbox One X goodness. Gears of War 4 already looked good on the original Xbox One hardware, but it’s gotten a number of touch-ups for Microsoft’s new hardware, including an increased frame rate, better lighting details and other little things here and there. Plus, its multiplayer continues to be a robust package, with a number of new maps to choose from. It’s a pretty hefty download at around 100GB, so maybe opt for the physical version and just update accordingly from there. Otherwise, dig in and get ready to saw everything in half with your Lancer!

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

We recently reviewed this epic sequel, talking about several of the new elements that come into play while conquering Mordor and enlisting Orcs to do your bidding as you lay siege to enemy strongholds. But the team at Monolith actually went the extra mile to assure that Shadow of War is even better on the Xbox One X, with improved visuals and performance that really bring a lot out of this fantasy world. On top of that, its Xbox One X touch-ups should bring the most out of gameplay, especially as you lay waste to Orcs that attempt to surround you. Silly Orcs – I have the power of X on my side.

Forza Motorsport 7

Here’s another game that we recently gave high marks to, since it brings one of the most excellent racing experiences we’ve seen since, well, Forza Horizon 3. Forza Motorsport 7 delivers on every accord, from the way each car handles to the many circuit races available to the ability to race against your friends anytime you please. But it’s the graphics that really make this a winner on the Xbox One X front, as you’re not likely to see a better looking racing game this year. Yes, that’s including Gran Turismo Sport. The gauntlet has been thrown by Turn 10 Studios, and it leaves us wondering how wonderful Forza Motorsport 8 is going to look.

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Here’s another game that easily won us over, simply because Ubisoft took its time this time around and made an origin story that’s well worth exploring. You’ll venture your way through ancient Egypt, taking on a plethora of enemies while also seeking out side quests and improving your warrior. And you’ll be doing so with some of the best graphics you’ll ever see in the series, thanks to the development prowess of Ubisoft’s team. Seriously, we’ve never seen an Assassin’s Creed game look as, ahem, killer as this one does. If it’s a showcase, action-packed good time you want for Xbox One X, add this to your shopping basket.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

One of the best games to ever come out for the Xbox One, Rise of the Tomb Raider truly defined what adventure titles are all about, with Lara Croft returning to top form as she takes on a whole new evil presence. The game was already a triumph to look at before, but Rise will get a number of refinements on the Xbox One X, including 4K and HDR support, as well as a boosted frame rate to run at an absolutely gorgeous 60 frames per second – even during the more hectic action sequences. It also has hours of adventure to spare, complete with add-ons that really deepen Lara’s journey. If you missed out on this before, don’t you dare miss Rise of the Tomb Raider now.

BONUS: Cuphead

Of course we’re going to throw Cuphead on this list. Studio MDHR really hit this one out of the park when they finally released it in late September, combining the thrill of run-and-gun action games with the design and sound of a 1930’s cartoon. The graphics are absolutely mesmerizing on the Xbox One X, and the musical score is upbeat and joyous, the kind of 1930’s inspired stuff you don’t hear in games that often, if at all. Sure, it’s challenging, and newbies may find themselves gnashing their teeth as they enter each boss battle, but Cuphead offers plenty of rewards – especially to those with a proper 4K television. Wow.