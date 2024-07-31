Five Nights at Freddy’s 10th Anniversary Celebration Calendar Shifts Events

It’s only a few short hours away now that the Five Nights at Freddy’s tenth anniversary celebrations will start, as ScottGames previously shared back in June that there would be a weeklong celebration of the franchise with a new release or announcement daily starting on August 1st. With this date practically jump-scaring all of us into the back half of 2024 far sooner than any of us expected it to come, ScottGames has now shared an updated schedule of events for Five Nights at Freddy’s fans to join in on the celebrations, shifting a couple of the events from their previously announced dates – one of which may be a slight indicator toward a surprise announcement listed.

The new schedule for Five Nights at Freddy’s tenth anniversary celebrations is now:

Videos by ComicBook.com

August 1st- myPOPGOES, Full Game Release



August 2nd- The Joy of Creation (remake), Demo



August 3rd- VIP- Interactive Novel (free)



August 4th- Scott Cawthon Interview with Dawko 2.0



August 5th- ??? Collab Announcement



August 6th- Steel Wool Announcement



August 7th- Five Laps at Freddy’s, Demo



August 8th- Into the Pit, Full Game Release



With the new schedule the Scott Cawthon interview conducted by Dawko will go live on August 4th rather than August 5th, the mystery collaboration announcement is now August 5th rather than August 6th, and Steel Wool Studios will make their announcement that’s equally shrouded in mystery on August 6th rather than August 4th.

As for what the mystery collaboration and Steel Wool announcement could be, the shift in the schedule makes the looming neon question mark hanging above the collaboration specifically dim slightly, as the pushing the date for this particular announcement a day earlier would seemingly align with the belief that Five Nights at Freddy’s is coming to the ever-popular battle royale Fortnite. As was previously reported, the next Fortnite update – version 30.40 – is set to hit the game August 6th. While this is purely speculation, it could be possible that the mystery collaboration is Fortnite, and both Epic Games and ScottGames want to announce that Freddy Fazbear is coming to Fortnite the day before the update actually launches.

For Steel Wool Studios’ announcement, the studio fairly recently released Help Wanted 2 in non-VR “flat mode,” and given that their previous FNaF entries have eventually released a DLC to go along with the game, it could be likely that the time has come to announce a DLC for Help Wanted 2.