Five Nights at Freddy's 10th Anniversary Celebration Events Announced

ScottGames announced yesterday that to celebrate Five Nights at Freddy's 10th Anniversary this August, they'd be providing daily releases for a week straight leading up to August 8th. Not wanting fans of the franchise who have already been treated well recently with the confirmation of the movie sequel being in-development, Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 coming to PlayStation 5, and the exciting trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit, ScottGames has released the calendar for the upcoming anniversary event, though it's not fully complete yet with multiple mystery announcements yet to be revealed.

The calendar follows:

August 1st – MyPopgoes, Full Game Release



August 2nd – The Joy of Creation (remake) Demo



August 3rd – VIP- Interactive Novel (free)



August 4th – Steel Wool Announcement



August 5th – Scott Cawthon Interview with Dawko 2.0



August 6th – ??? Collab Announcement



August 7th – Five Laps at Freddy's (by Clickteam), Demo



August 8th – Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit, Full Game Release



Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit was officially announced only a couple of weeks ago, with its trailer immediately winning over the fandom as developers Mega Cat Studios have already demonstrate their willingness to showcase the darkest and goriest moments of the franchise, featuring a brief glimpse at the Missing Children Incident. As for what the August 6th mystery collaboration could be, ever-popular battle royale Fortnite also has an update scheduled for this date, which has led players to believe a collaboration between the two can be expected as part of the Five Nights at Freddy's 10th Anniversary celebrations.

The announcement also notes that there may be movie updates "sprinkled in" as well, which could mean anything from a casting announcement to a look at one of the new animatronics already teased to be in-the-works at Jim Henson's Creature Shop earlier this year. Blumhouse productions recently set the sequel for a December 5, 2025 release date, so filming would be expected to begin sometime later this year. It was previously rumored by DanielRPK that the movie sequel was casting a major male role, so August would be the perfect time to confirm any potential new additions to the cast.

The post releasing the week of events in August signs off by stating, "The list may change as the time gets closer, but regardless of what the final schedule ends up being, it will be a fun August!" With that in mind, what else would you like to see during Five Nights at Freddy's 10th Anniversary celebrations?