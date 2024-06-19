Fortnite Players Think a Five Nights at Freddy's Crossover Might Be Happening Soon

Yesterday, the developers at ScottGames announced that they would be celebrating the tenth anniversary of Five Nights at Freddy's with a week full of new reveals leading up to August 8th. Earlier today, the team revealed the full schedule for the week, outlining several upcoming projects, including the release of a few full games and demos related to Five Nights at Freddy's. However, the team left at least one surprise on the table with an August 6th listing that reads "??? Collab Announcement." Eagle-eyed players have compared that schedule to the known downtimes coming to Fortnite in August and noticed that the dates are lining up for Five Nights at Freddy's to launch in Fortnite in August.

It's important to note that this is all speculation. The news about Fortnite's updates for the next few months was posted by ShiinaBR on Twitter. That account has become a notable leaker in the Fortnite community over the last several years, so you can trust this information is accurate. Of course, the dates shared are officially from the backend, so that aspect of the rumor is confirmed. That said, Epic has moved update times around slightly in the past, so it's possible the August 6th update could float around as needed.

Either way, the important thing is that the announced Five Nights at Freddy's collab event is coming on the same day Fortnite is scheduled to get its version 30.40 update. That'll be the final update before Epic Games switches the battle royale over to Season 4 on August 16th. If Fortnite wants to end Season 3 with a bang, adding Five Nights at Freddy's content would be a great way to do so.

However, it's worth remembering that this is only a rumor for now. Simply because the dates happen to line up, doesn't mean the crossover is definitely happening. After all, there are several other potential things FNAF could collaborate with, including games like Dead by Daylight. For now, it's better to take a wait-and-see approach, while getting excited for all of the other Five Nights at Freddy's content coming in August. Here's the full schedule if you missed it:

August 1st – MyPopgoes, Full Game Release

August 2nd – The Joy of Creation (remake), Demo

August 3rd – VIP – Interactive Novel (free)

August 4th – Steel Wool Announcement

August 5th – Scott Cawthon Interview with Dawko 2.0

August 6th – ??? Collab Announcement

August 7th – Five Laps at Freddy's (by Clickteam), demo

August 8th – Into the Pit, Full Game Release

The team is also teasing that they might "sprinkle in" a few updates about the next Five Nights at Freddy's movie. We know that the project is currently in the works, so ScottGames might reveal new casting or release info alongside all the game and demo releases.