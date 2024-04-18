Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 Gets PS5 Release Date

Fazbear Entertainment is seeking new hires as Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2's PlayStation 5 release date is revealed, the announcement coming during an exciting time for FNAF fans as the movie sequel was officially announced last week. The game initially released on PlayStation VR 2 late last year and will now be available for non-VR players in June, but if you already own the VR version of the game you can get the PS5 port at no additional cost.

The PlayStation 5 release was confirmed in a post on the PlayStation Blog by Ray McCaffrey, the chief development officer at Steel Wool Studios, the developers behind Help Wanted 2. In the statement McCaffrey welcomes new superstars to the Pizzaplex:

"No matter how you prefer to play, be it from your couch or wandering around your living room with a headset, Fazbear Entertainment is happy to welcome you to the Pizzaplex. As a new hire, your job comes down to a series of tasks, the most important of which is clocking out of your shift alive. Stave off thirsty bots with a refreshing Fizzy Faz, now made using point-and-click controls for speedier service, happier customers, and less danger. You know what they say though, all work and no play makes for an awfully dull shift."

Help Wanted 2 features 40 new minigames to experience plus new locations, stories, and animatronics to the franchise. Of course, it wouldn't be a Five Nights at Freddy's entry without the return of characters franchise fans already know and love. Regarding some of the games translating into the flat-screen format, the blog post notes "All of the games in Help Wanted 2 have been carefully adapted to accommodate the PlayStation 5, allowing a wider range of new hires to come join the fun."

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 is the third FNAF game to be developed by Steel Wool Studios and published by franchise creator Scott Cawthon, following Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted and its sequel, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach. Help Wanted 2 serves as a paraquel in this trio of games, chronologically taking place between the events of Security Breach and its DLC, Ruin.

Help Wanted 2 initially released December of last year and has positive reception, currently sitting with a "Very Positive" rating in its overall reviews on Steam and 4.68 stars out of 5 in the PlayStation store. As would be expected in a franchise as heavily stylized as Five Nights at Freddy's there is a lot of detail in the world of the Pizzaplex for players to explore,

This set of games also features redesigns for the existing characters into Glamrock versions of themselves, such as Glamrock Freddy and Chica. As mentioned, the trio of games also introduces new animatronics for players to avoid, each with fantastic and detailed designs to fully develop the Pizzaplex aesthetic (my personal favorite being the Daycare Attendant).

You can try to survive the Pizzaplex in Help Wanted 2 when the game comes to PS5 June 20, 2024.