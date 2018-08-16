Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie News Coming Soon

Video game movies are at an all time high right now which could potentially amazing things for how the cross-medium jump will evolve! For those that are fans of the far more terrifying than it should ever be Five Nights at Freddy’s game, the survival horror title is the next up to get the big cinema treatment.

In a response to one fan’s question about any new news, Blumhouse Productions founter Jason Blum responded with an excited “Sooooooon!”

SooooooooN! — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 15, 2018

Though we don’t have anything else to really go off at this time, that didn’t stop fans from mildly freaking out over learning more about what the film will entail:

For those that have those early memories of the creepy animatronic animals at Chucky Cheese’s, essentially Five Nights at Freddy’s brings that horror to life. According to the game’s official description, “Welcome to your new summer job at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, where kids and parents alike come for entertainment and food as far as the eye can see! The main attraction is Freddy Fazbear, of course; and his two friends. They are animatronic robots, programmed to please the crowds! The robots’ behavior has become somewhat unpredictable at night however, and it was much cheaper to hire you as a security guard than to find a repairman.”

The security footage feature of the game is horrifying. Prepare for jumpscares galore, because that’s exactly what this title has to offer – which means the movie will as well.

“From your small office you must watch the security cameras carefully. You have a very limited amount of electricity that you’re allowed to use per night (corporate budget cuts, you know). That means when you run out of power for the night- no more security doors and no more lights! If something isn’t right- namely if Freddybear or his friends aren’t in their proper places, you must find them on the monitors and protect yourself if needed!”

Hopefully we’ll have a teaser trailer soon, though when exactly is anyone’s guess at this time.