Five Video Games You Might Have Missed This Year…But Shouldn’t Have

There have been a lot of great games released this year thus far, and there are still plenty on the way, including plenty of AAA blockbusters that are sure to get your attention, like Assassin's Creed Origins, Star Wars: Battlefront II and Call of Duty: WWII, just to name a few. With that, it's easy for some games to get completely lost in the shuffle, if only because you didn't have time or, more importantly, the money to pick them up. But that's a shame, because you may have missed out on some of the best games of the year as a result. But it's not too late. These games are still available and, even better, you might be able to score a few of them on sale if you time it just right. Whatever you do, though, don't miss out on these five sleepers. You can thank us later!

Pyre (Supergiant, PlayStation 4) Supergiant Games continues to impress with this incredible mixture of fantasy and sports, as you attempt to defend your home turf against devastating enemies, using a number of tactics. If the gameplay isn't enough to get you hooked in to the action, then the presentation undoubtedly will be, as it retains the classic Supergiant nature we've come to expect. Beautiful animations, tranquil music and wonderfully designed worlds all come together in a complete package that will stun you. Sure, you won't always win, but you'll learn, and soon enough, you'll be able to take on all contenders. And that's the kind of sportsmanship we're all about. Pyre is a must-play game.

Nex Machina (PlayStation 4, PC) It may be easy to get caught up in Housemarque's previous work, like Super Stardust HD and the just released Matterfall, but you should definitely set some time aside for Hex Machina. Developed in conjunction with one of the pioneers of arcade twin-stick shooters, Eugene Jarvis, this game packs a whole bunch of challenge, along with oodles of hidden secrets and a stylish presentation that really draws you in. Not only that, but the game delivers just the right amount of difficulty, so you can keep prying away and eventually make your way up the leaderboards to greatness. It's a long journey, but well worth it for those of you that grew up on Smash TV and Robotron 2084. Dig in!

Snake Pass (Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One) Sumo Digital is usually known for working on some of the best licenses in the business, like Virtua Tennis and Sonic & All Stars Racing Transformed. For its latest effort, however, it decided to go solo and try something new – and, boy, did it pay off. While Snake Pass's controls aren't quite for everyone – after all, you are in control of a real snake and not exactly a creature that can jump at will – its design is still pretty flawless, especially when it comes to figuring out solutions and trying to collect everything in a level. Plus, its charm is right on the money, as you begin to grow attached to your slithering hero and help him save the day. Definitely a must for old-school platforming fans.

Full Throttle Remastered (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC) The LucasArts legacy of point-and-click games will never be forgotten – at least, as long as Double Fine Productions continues to eke out remastered versions of them. We were already impressed by Day of the Tentacle before it, but now we've got Full Throttle Remastered, and it's a fun ride indeed. You'll take on the biker lifestyle and deal with all sorts of wacky characters as you attempt to move the story alone, in classic point-and-click fashion. The art style can't be beat, and the writing remains as sharp and hilarious as ever. The way things are going, we could see even more ports from these guys down the road. Imagine how a Maniac Mansion would go.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap (Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC) Ahhhh, here's another great platformer that's been given a dynamite treatment. This Sega Master System classic has never looked better, with remastered visuals that look like a cartoon brought to life, along with entertaining, adventure-based gameplay mixed with some platforming that's done without much difficulty. The animal heroes are fun to control as well, and there's a neat option where you can switch back and forth between classic graphics and the new style with just a push of a button. (We need more remastered games like that.) While this game is definitely a Trap (in terms of the time that you'll invest into it), it's definitely a good one.