“It’s Time To Fix PUBG,” Says Dev Team

Though the popular online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been meet with wild success, it hasn’t been an easy ride for the team over at Bluehole Inc. With many players reporting game breaking bugs on the regular, and new content stuttering at an uneven pace – it’s no wonder that the numbers have begun to twindle with many loyal fans begging the devs to do something. Though the team has been very adamant in recent months with regular updates, they have come forward with a new developer update with one simple message in mind: “Fix PUBG.”

“This is a phrase we’ve been hearing a lot lately,” opened up the devs in a recent blog post. “Since we released PUBG as an Early Access game last year, the game has grown exponentially, and we’ve been fortunate enough to have millions of incredibly passionate players like you. However, we haven’t always been able to meet your expectations. Simply put, the game still has many unresolved issues”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Citing their players for their motivation, Bluehole mentioned “You’ve stuck with us, and now it’s time for us to deliver the fixes you’ve been asking for.” To start, the developers have started a new initiative simply titled “Fix PUBG,” one that will will bring the full focus back on making the game the best it can possibly be.

“For the duration of the campaign, we’ll be entirely focused on addressing problems with the game, including bugs, long-needed quality-of-life improvements, and fundamental performance improvements. Throughout this campaign we’ll share specifics about what we’re working on and the expected time it’ll take to address the issues. Then we’ll deliver on our promises.”

The first update from this new initiative is already live with several high priority Quality of Life improvements that players have been begging for:

Limb penetration will be implemented (if a player model’s hands or limbs are blocking a more vital area, bullets will now deal full damage for that area).

Graphics “sharpening” will be added as separate slider in the settings.

You’ll be able to mute individual teammates while in-game.

Quality-of-life improvements are coming to colorblind mode.

Quality-of-life improvements are also coming to loot stack splitting (more control).

Vehicle sounds will be reduced when driving in first-person perspective.

You’ll be able to adjust your FPS cap (including by setting it to “uncapped”).

You’ll also be able to set your in-game FPS cap and lobby FPS cap separately.

What comes out for the PC version will be coming to the Xbox One version as well, just at a later date. The Steam version is the full game whereas the console is still in Early Access. The team also promises many more updates to come so strap in and get ready – that chicken dinner is about to become a lot more delicious.