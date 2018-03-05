Floyd Mayweather Says He’s “Working On” His Own Boxing Game

There aren’t a ton of modern boxing games for gamers to choose from, but Floyd Mayweather is apparently looking to change that with the renowned boxer saying that he’s “working on” his own video game.

TMZ Sports reported that Mayweather said during his 41st birthday celebrations that his own video game was in the works. When asked about a timeframe for the Mayweather equivalent of Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!, the boxing game that was released way back in 1987 for the NES and is still likely the most well-known boxing game ever, Mayweather responded by saying that the game was already being worked on.

“I’m working on my video game as we speak,” Mayweather told TMZ Sports during an interview.”

Mayweather went on to bring up another series of boxing games that players are likely familiar with, EA’s Fight Night games. Referring to it as “that boxing game that was out not too long ago,” Mayweather said that he couldn’t be in the games because he wanted to have some “ownership” first before he does anything. This could mean that any future Fight Night that EA plans to release, if any, won’t have Mayweather featured either unless his stance has changed, but his inclusions seems less likely now that he says he’s working on his own game.

Of course, there’s still the question of what the game would be called and, more importantly, when it’ll be released. It’ll likely come out under his TBE (The Best Ever) brand, but there’s also the question of the boxers that’ll be included as well as which companies would actually be working on the game, though having Mayweather’s name on it certainly won’t hurt sales.

Mayweather game or not, boxing fans will likely be hoping for just about anything at this point. EA’s Fight Night Champion was the most recent game to be released in the series, a game that was released in 2011 and was well-received by gamers and critics. However, the timing of the game’s release means that it was only out for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 leaving the current generation of consoles without a continuation of the series. The desire for a new game certainly exists though as indicated by various questions about the Fight Night series over the years as well as suggestions for a new game that features a tribute to Mayweather now that the boxer has retired.

