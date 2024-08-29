Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic PS5 Listing Reveals New Details

Earlier this month, Steel Wool Studios, a developer that’s worked on Five Nights at Freddy’s games in the past, announced another mainline game in the FNAF series. This time, it’s working on something totally new called Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic. Steel Wool Studios has already been gearing up for a PAX West appearance where we’ll presumably see some new details shared, but ahead of that very busy weekend, a listing for the FNAF game has already gone live on the PlayStation Store to reveal some new details about Secret of the Mimic.

The PlayStation Store listing for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic was spotted this week ahead of the start of PAX West. Only a PS5 version of the game is listed at this point which suggests that there won’t be a PS4 version, though Steel Wool Studios hasn’t announced the planned platforms for the FNAF game just yet. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 came to the PlayStation platform but only on the PS5, though, so it won’t be surprising if Secret of the Mimic skips the PS4.

What we do know, however, is that Secret of the Mimic will once again feature virtual reality support just like Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 did. That FNAF game was first released as a VR-only title on the PS5 before it later got a “flat mode” version that let users play it without VR. Based on what’s shown within that listing, it appears as though Secret of the Mimic will adopt the VR-optional approach from the start since it says that both the PlayStation VR2 headset and the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers are optional when playing the game.

For those who are into VR and have a PS VR2 setup, it’s worth pointing out that the game offers three different VR playstyles. You can play standing, sitting, or in a roomscale mode, though we’ll also probably be getting more details very soon to expand on what, exactly, the VR version of Secret of the Mimic looks like.

Those details may come as soon as this weekend courtesy of Steel Wool Studios’ attendance at PAX. In the week leading up to PAX, the FNAF developer has been counting down the days until it welcomed people to its booth at the event. We’ve only gotten one teaser trailer for the FNAF game so far, so perhaps we’ll get another this weekend.