Steel Wool Studios Announces New Mainline Five Nights at Freddy’s Game

It’s day six of daily releases and announcements leading up to Five Nights at Freddy’s 10th anniversary on August 8th, which so far have included additional images teasing progress on the movie sequel set to begin filming in October, an interview with franchise creator Scott Cawthon conducted by Dawko, a Dead by Daylight collaboration, and more. The announcement for today comes from Steel Wool Studios, the developers behind the Help Wanted and Security Breach games, revealing the next mainline game for Five Nights at Freddy’s – Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic. The upcoming game was revealed with a short teaser video, which you can watch below:

The teaser debut trailer for Secret of the Mimic is accompanied by a caption that reads, “To see the future sometimes you need to understand the past,” a small tease of what’s to come befitting the debut video that aligns with some of the imagery in the teaser video – particularly the year “1979,” which means this will be the earliest game in the overall franchise timeline now. As the title for the upcoming game would also indicate, the Mimic will be at the center of this prequel of sorts, an exciting moment for fans of the character who have been eager for an origin story for the violent experimental endoskeleton, with its creation having been previously noted as occurring in the late 1970s.

First featured in the Tales from the Pizzaplex novels in a story titled “The Mimic,” this particular example of artificial intelligence gone seriously wrong has been featured as the main antagonist of Tales of the Pizzaplex and Steel Wool Studios’ Security Breach: RUIN DLC, with the new game in-development hopefully further indicated the Tales stories are part of the main Five Nights at Freddy’s timeline. The Mimic’s inclusion in each of its appearances thus far has been accompanied by a darker horror tone for the pieces of media it’s been present in, a tone that seems to be carried on with Secret of the Mimic judging by the brief imagery we’ve seen for the game so far in this debut video. Hopefully this means that Five Nights at Freddy’s fans who liked that deeper horror aspect to the RUIN DLC can hopefully look forward to seeing an entire game like this in 2025, when Secret of the Mimic is set for release.