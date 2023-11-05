Five Nights at Freddy's Movie's Second Weekend Box Office Numbers Are In

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie will once again top the charts during a rough weekend at the box office due to the absence of Dune 2. Denis Villeneuve's second Dune adaptation should have hit theaters this weekend if not for delays caused by the various strikes hitting the Hollywood film industry throughout 2023. Collectively, all films at the box office will earn just over $58 million for the third-smallest overall weekend gross at the box office in 2023. The Blumhouse-produced Five Nights at Freddy's video game franchise adaptation will win its second box office weekend with a haul estimated at $19 million, a 76% dropoff from its record-setting opening weekend, which brings its running total to $112 million. The Five Nights at Freddy's movie is also streaming on Peacock, where it also set records for NBCUniversal's streaming platform.

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie's success comes despite the film receiving a negative reaction from critics. ComicBook.com's Megan Peters awarded the movie only 2.5 stars out of a possible 5 in her review. She writes:

"Since the release of Five Nights at Freddy's nearly a decade ago, the franchise has become a giant with horror lovers. This means expectations for its movie adaptation were high, and sadly, Five Nights at Freddy's did not meet them. The film's sanitized scares strips the franchise of its legendary tension. When paired with its muddled story, the only thing that kept Five Nights at Freddy's afloat for me was its filmography and Easter eggs. Even with its flaws, the film will likely impress young fans who've yet to develop a tolerance for horror. But, as for older fans, well – they will have no problem surviving their visit to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza."

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will remain in second place for another weekend. Exhibitors are likely hoping that next week's release of Marvel Studios' The Marvels will help bring audiences back to theaters, and it'll certainly help, but the tracking is suggesting it'll be one of the MCU's more muted debuts. The list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.