For Honor Getting Dedicated Servers Starting Tomorrow

Ubisoft’s For Honor has been delivering a pretty strong audience since its release last year, with millions of players jumping in to battle across Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. But a lot of those same players have been hoping for a huge change to the game – the introduction of dedicated servers.

Well, good news. Starting tomorrow, you’ll be able to access these, as the publisher has confirmed that they’ll be available for all For Honor console players, starting at 2:00 PM UTC.

With the shift over to dedicated servers, users can expect improved matchmaking against others, as well as better overall online stability.

Here are the exact features that the company said to expect once the switchover to dedicated servers is complete:

Resyncs and host migrations during games have been entirely eliminated.

Match completion rates on PvP modes have improved overall.

Major fixes have already been implemented on the PC side following the launch to improve the experience on servers. Consoles players will benefit from these improvements from day one.

“Changing the online infrastructure while the game was live was a challenge, but a decisive step in improving the game experience of our players,” said Damien Kieken, Game Director for For Honor. “The implementation of the dedicated servers gives us confidence in the direction the game is taking and will pave the way for a full year of continued support and new contents.”

The switch to dedicated servers looks to be coming just in time, as the game’s fifth season is set to kick off next week, introducing the new Age of Wolves event. Details on that are as follows, straight from Ubisoft:

“Season Five will also bring several quality of life updates including a new item that will boost XP in exchange for salvage, the shift of 4v4 Ranked Mode from Dominion to Tribute, a new reputation level cap, new gear progression and more. Age of Wolves will be the first season of a full year’s worth of content coming to For Honor in 2018.”

It sounds like this series will have no trouble keeping its sword sharpened for the months ahead. So get ready, For Honor devotees – this could be the biggest season yet!

For Honor is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.