For Honor Gets Lightsabers for Star Wars Day

An unlikely and unofficial crossover event has occurred in Ubisoft’s For Honor to celebrate May 4th, a day that’s always associated with the Star Wars franchise. Players who logged into the game recently noticed an unmissable change: Heroes’ weapons now glow with brightly-colored blades made to look like lightsabers. The sounds of the weapons have even been changed so that they have the same electronic buzzes the Jedi and Sith weapons make when they’re swung.

Videos such as the one below show what players have been seeing in For Honor since the event began. Since each character in For Honor has a different weapon from the next, people can recreate all kinds of famous Star Wars fights in one-on-one scenarios or in bigger battles. The video below was one of many that was shared on Reddit in light of the new event and shows a Shaolin fighting an Orochi, each with their new lightsaber weapons. The theme music was added for effect, so you unfortunately won’t hear those sounds during your fights.

One of the most interesting parts about this event is that it appears to be a secret one, or at least it was at first. Ubisoft hasn’t broadcasted the event, but it didn’t take long for players to find out it was happening since every fighter’s weapon is effected throughout the event.

How long it’ll last is unknown, but considering how it was first spotted hours ago and is live during May 4th, it likely won’t last too long. Ubisoft may keep it going throughout the weekend to make sure everyone gets a chance to participate, though it’s probably best to get in there while you can before it’s taken out of the game.

