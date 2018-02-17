For Honor Is Getting a Limited Time VS Boss Mode

Ubisoft has announced a limited time event in their game For Honor, and this time it’s all about the game’s big bad, Apollyon. Sure, you may be well beyond her wrath at this point, but th team at Ubisoft has a few other ideas. Better ideas.

The event, which runs from now until March 8th, allows players to earn exclusive in-game rewards as they challenge other opponents or AI in four-on-four competitive matches. Additionally, “Test Your Metal” pits four players in an “Elimination-style” match against the various bosses of For Honor‘s story campaign. As players clear each level, the bosses get stronger, making every new challenge harder as they progress.

Ubisoft shared plenty of other info, which you can check out below, that includes plenty of information about what players can do over the next few weeks — and more importantly, what they can earn as they topple each new challenge.

The Apollyon’s Legacy event features a host of new lootable items including the “I Am War!” emote, two color swatches (Blackstone Elite and Iron Legion), Apollyon’s Might embossing, Apollyon-themed weapons and the Age of Wolves Battle Outfit. In addition, all players who log onto For Honor during Apollyon’s Legacy will receive an exclusive Apollyon’s Crest emblem outline. The Apollyon Bundle will also be available starting February 22nd for 25,000 Steel each (price adjustments will occur if you already own some of the items included in the bundles). These bundles will instantly unlock the Apollyon’s Wolves Mask Outfit (also available for standalone purchase), the “I Am War!” emote, the Age of Wolves Battle Outfit, the Apollyon’s Might Embossing, the Iron Legion color swatch, and the Blackstone Elite color swatch for your hero. For Honor’s Age of Wolves marks the fifth season since launch and the arrival of dedicated servers for the PC version of the game on February 19, with console versions following soon after. The Age of Wolves update also includes improvements for five Heroes, player progression and ranked play tweaks, and new training modes that will launch later in the season.

For Honor is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.