Nintendo Switch 2 Exclusive Game Coming to Switch This Month

A Nintendo Switch 2 console exclusive game is coming to the Nintendo Switch this month. Since the release of the Switch 2 last summer, we have seen many Switch games ported forward to the Nintendo console, but we haven’t seen many Switch 2 games ported backward, despite the first Nintendo console having more active users than its successor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Nintendo Switch 2 game coming to the first Switch on February 12 is Arc System Works’ “Dear Me, I Was…,” where it will cost $7.99. In addition to Nintendo Switch, it will also be coming to PC and mobile phones on the same date. As the price point suggests, this is a smaller game made on a humble budget, but it apparently is quite solid, as evidenced by its 76 on Metacritic.

Interactive Adventure Game

For those just learning about this 2025 Nintendo Switch 2 game, Dear Me, I Was… is pitched as an interactive adventure game brought to life with an impressive watercolor art style. In the game, you follow the story of an ordinary woman, living an ordinary and modest life, complete with the highs, lows, and growth every person experiences. To this end, it is very much a slice-of-life and grounded story, one that many should be able to relate to, unlike many stories in video games.

Play video

“I liked the music from this, but I would like to see more. I am seriously enjoying the art style though,” reads a comment on the trailer above, which is new and released alongside this new announcement. Another comment simply puts: “It looks cool.”

The Nintendo eShop does not have user reviews, so it is unclear how consumers who have checked the game out on Switch 2 favor it compared to critics. What its Nintendo eShop listing does reveal is that the game requires a 2.1 GB download. Meanwhile, we also know the game is only about an hour long.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.