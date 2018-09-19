Former BioWare Manager Joins ‘Improbable’ Team

Former BioWare General Manager Aaryn Flynn has announced that he has taken over the role of General Manager at Improbable, a tech start up that has big plans for the gaming community.

Proud to announce that I and others have joined @Improbableio to lead a new studio office in Edmonton, Canada! I get to use ground-breaking technology to make new experiences for the games industry with an amazing team. How lucky am I?//t.co/97dkP354vY — Aaryn Flynn (@AarynFlynn) September 19, 2018

Aaryn Flynn took to his Twitter account earlier today to reveal the good news, with the below statement attached:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To make games you need tools: the developer with the best tools will always have an advantage because they will be able to get closer to their vision quicker and iterate more quickly to turn that vision into a successful game. I believe that SpatialOS is going to transform how people make and play games, and with this new office, we want to help that to happen. We’ve chosen Edmonton because of Alberta’s experienced development talent, and the new developers produced by several excellent schools in the province.”

He added, “We have some plans for our next steps, and we’re looking forward to talking more about them as we grow.”

In a prepared statement, the CEO of Improbable, Herman Narula, had this to add:

“Aaryn has an incredible pedigree in game development, and Edmonton is a great place to establish this new North American office. Making tools and game content is the next logical step for Improbable, as more developers go beyond the limits of dedicated server architecture into a word of unprecedented scale, complexity and persistence in game design. This is a new world for game development, and I can’t think of a better guide than Aaryn and his team.”

Flynn’s career has been an impressive one thus far and we can’t wait to see what else he has in store. From his personal touch on the beloved Mass Effect series, to his incredible attention to detail within Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, we know he will continue to do amazing things and wish him the best of luck!

To learn more about Improbable and what they are about, you can check out their official website right here.