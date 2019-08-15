Former id Software Boss Joins Saber Interactive

Tim Willits announced last month that he was officially departing id Software, where he had spent nearly 25 years being a level designer and studio director. He had mentioned that he was moving onto something else following this year’s QuakeCon, which is now done and over with. That said, people have been wondering where Willits will end up, but it looks like the time for speculation is over. The former id boss recently took to Twitter to announce that he has officially joined the team over at Saber Interactive as their Chief Creative Officer.

Willits also sat down with Fortune to discuss his departure from id Software and joining the Saber team. “Being with a studio for 24 years, it’s really hard to leave,” Willits said. “It’s almost like a marriage, for lack of a better description…. [But] I saw how Saber, as a team, was starting to grow and expand and pick up teams and studios. It was a good time to move over.”

He went on to say, “The agility of small teams and the opportunity to get stuff done quickly can’t be overstated. I’m not saying anything bad about Bethesda—I love them—but smaller teams are exciting and fun. When someone has a good idea, we jump on it. If it doesn’t work out, we change it quick.”

I am excited to announce that on August 1st I became the Chief Creative Officer of Saber Interactive. I will be leading the creative vision of our five studios around the world. pic.twitter.com/rsJ1OsgHkX — Tim Willits (@TimWillits) August 12, 2019

During the interview, Willits also mentioned how his extensive work on first person shooters should serve him well in his new position at Saber. “In a Quake or Doom game, everything has to be perfect—every microsecond,” he said. “The games I’ve made in the past, they’re not the easiest games to play, but I’ve learned a lot on how to bring people in. And I do think there’s a lot of crossover. Even in World War Z, a lot of the mechanics are similar, but I do really believe I can bring some of that intensity and action into new genres.”

