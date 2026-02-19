Former Japan-Exclusive Nintendo DS Game Gets New Worldwide Multiplatform Release

In our increasingly digital world, it’s a bit easier for a new video game to approach a global launch. But back when game releases involved physical shipments, there were a lot of logistics involved. That means many games launched only in smaller target markets. This was especially true for more niche games like JRPGs or titles based on popular franchises like Sailor Moon. Back in 2010, one such cult classic JRPG arrived on Nintendo DS as a Japan-only exclusive. 16 years later, it’s finally available for the rest of the world.

WiZmans World is a 2D tactical JRPG full of old-school dungeon crawls and bold, magical adventures. It released on the Nintendo DS back in 2010 and has never been available outside of Japan… until now. On February 19th, a new HD remaster called WiZman’s World Re; Try arrives on PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S. Alongside the game’s digital launch, available now, you can also grab physical editions for PS5 or Nintendo Switch.

WiZMans World Makes Its Western Debut in New HD Remaster

Image courtesy of City Connection and Gravity

So many great JRPGs from the 2000s never made their way over to the West. But as remasters and remakes continue to grow in popularity, Western audiences are getting to experience some of the classics for the first time. WizMans World has long been considered an underrated gem in the dungeon-crawling space, with a reputation as a cult classic in Japan. Thanks to the newly released remaster, more gamers will have a chance to see what the game is all about.

WizMans World Re;Try delivers HD enhancements of the game’s 2D pixel art, alongside quality-of-life improvements. But at its heart, the game will bring the original retro charm and storyline that was once exclusive to Japan. The game follows a young wizard named Claus, who has to solve the mystery of his mentor’s sudden disappearance. To do so, you’ll travel across the city of Wizarest, delving deep into dungeons and uncovering secrets. To get a sense of the game and it’s new and improved look, you can check out the WizMans World Re;Try trailer below:

As you can see, the game has a nice retro look, with stunning pixel art. And it’s delivering that classic turn-based combat that many JRPG fans love. Alongside Claus, you’ll control the young wizard’s homunculus companions. This trio can absorb the souls of various monsters you defeat, unlocking new stats, abilities, and appearances for the homunculi. Your choices will impact not only your companions but also the storyline and overall ending of the game.

The new remaster of the game features a reimagined version of the original soundtrack. It also offers global support for multiple languages, including English, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Chinese for the very first time. And for those who might have gotten their hands on the original back in the day, the remaster also offers New Game+ for an extra challenge. But for many of us, this will be our first chance to experience the retro RPG.

WiZMans World Re;Try is available now for PC via Steam, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S. The game costs $24.99, with a 10% off launch discount now until February 27th.

Are you going to check out WiZMans World now that it's got a more accessible modern remaster?