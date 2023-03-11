Forspoken Updates Combat and Graphics Features, Patch Notes Revealed

Forspoken got another new update this week with a set of patch notes detailing different ways the PlayStation 5 and PC versions of the game have been updated to address different bugs, issues, and more. Aside from those expected bugfixes, this same update does a bit more than that, too, by adjusting some graphics settings that players took issue with previously with various features involving combat and abilities adjusted, too.

Though numerous categories of changes were featured in the patch notes, the update consists a relatively concise list of changes overall. You can see all those outlined below in the full patch notes for the March 10th update that should now be available to download across both the PC and PlayStation 5 platforms:

Technical Issues:

Fixed an issue where the screen unintentionally flickers when AMD's Radeon RX570 or RX580 is used. (PC version)

Fixed an issue where the screen flickers. (Rare issue / PlayStation®5 version)

Various minor fixes.

Feature Updates:

Adjusted the explanatory text and default camera position for the tutorial of the Magic Parkour skill Zip.

Added an option allowing players to choose to automatically switch to the last-viewed section when accessing a menu.

Added an option to allow players to choose to automatically point the camera to the targeted enemy when locking on an enemy during charging spells.

Added an option enabling players to choose to automatically switch the lock-on target to a nearby enemy after defeating a locked-on enemy.

Added an option that enables players to lock on to off-screen enemies.

Added an option for players to choose to prevent being staggered by the effects of Frey's own spells.

Adjusted some enemy movement and behaviour when taking damage.

Adjusted Sila's Magic "Slice" to be unleashed in the direction Frey is facing.

Graphical Adjustments:

Adjusted the lighting of certain areas in Cipal.

Adjusted the camera effects that occur when framing bright objects such as the sun.

Adjusted the texture and shading for certain objects.

Adjusted the number of polygons for certain background objects.

Improved the glare filter quality.

Updated the menu to display the required memory usage. (PC version)

Updated the opening sequence to go through the Brightness Settings before starting the game for the first time.

Miscellaneous:

Removed the VRS entry from the Graphics section of the menu. (PC version)

The shader has been optimized to have the Variable Rate Shading (VRS) available for all hardware.

Updated the DirectX 12 version to 1.606.4 from 1.4.10. (PC version)

Optimization: