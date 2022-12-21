Forspoken Updates Announced After PS5 Demo Feedback

The upcoming PlayStation and PC game Forspoken has been available in a demo form for a while now on the PS5, and after people have had time to spend with the game and offer feedback, developer Luminous Productions has responded with a number of improvements the studio plans to make ahead of the game's January release. Those include things such as larger text size as well as HDR problems, though a comprehensive list hasn't been shared yet.

The changes planned for the game were shared in a tweet from the official Forspoken Twitter account. The developer thanked people for their time spent with the PS5 demo as well as the feedback shared and showed some images that depicted what, exactly, the creators plan on changing.

"It's amazing to see so many of you enjoying your time in Athia with the #Forspoken Demo on PS5," the tweet from the developers said. "We're listening to all your feedback and can confirm that the full game will have increased text size, button mapping and will fix the HDR issues that some players are experiencing."

The Forspoken game is one that's coming to the PlayStation and PC platform, but the demo is only available on the PS5. The game itself will come to only the PS5 and not the PS4 since it's skipping that PlayStation console.

This demo was released just around a month or so before the game itself is set to make its debut. It's scheduled to be released on January 24th with more info on it found below for those who are either on the fence about buying it or don't know much about it in the first place.

"Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself trapped in the breathtaking land of Athia," a preview of the game reads. "A magical, sentient bracelet is inexplicably wrapped around her arm, and Frey discovers the ability to cast powerful spells and use magic to traverse the sprawling landscapes of Athia. Frey nicknames her new golden companion 'Cuff' and sets off to find a way home."

Forspoken launches on January 24th for the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms.